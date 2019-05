When was your last "bad hair day"? Ever had a "bad hair weekend"?

Ellen DeGeneres decided to try a different hair stylist this past weekend, which... ahem... which didn't turn out so well.

Video of Ellen's Hair Coloring Nightmare

If Ellen was local, I would send her to my stylist of 5 years, Roman, of Roman's Hair Salon in Carrollton. Not only would she make sure Ellen's hair stayed on her head... (lol!)... it would look fantastic... :).