WATCH Hugh Jackman Announce His World Tour!
November 29, 2018
This morning, Hugh Jackman visited Today and announced he is hitting the road!
The 50-year-old performer will be accompanied by an orchestra and Jackman will be performing his hits from 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserable' and music from other films and Broadway shows.
The European leg of the tour kicks off in May, and the North American tour starts next June in Houston.
Hugh will be at American Airlines Center June 19th.