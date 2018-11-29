WATCH Hugh Jackman Announce His World Tour!

This morning, Hugh Jackman visited Today and announced he is hitting the road!

Video of Hugh Jackman Announces World Arena Tour On TODAY | TODAY

The 50-year-old performer will be accompanied by an orchestra and Jackman will be performing his hits from 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserable' and music from other films and Broadway shows.

The European leg of the tour kicks off in May, and the North American tour starts next June in Houston.

Hugh will be at American Airlines Center June 19th.