WATCH Hugh Jackman Announce His World Tour!

November 29, 2018
Blake Powers
Hugh Jackman arrives at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, ​November 4, 2018

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

This morning, Hugh Jackman visited Today and announced he is hitting the road!

The 50-year-old performer will be accompanied by an orchestra and Jackman will be performing his hits from 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserable' and music from other films and Broadway shows. 

The European leg of the tour kicks off in May, and the North American tour starts next June in Houston. 

Hugh will be at American Airlines Center June 19th.

Tags: 
The Today Show
Hugh Jackman
Les Miserable
The Greatest Showman

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes