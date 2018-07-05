WATCH Janet Jackson Thank Fans For Emotional Support and Her Son Steals The Moment
July 5, 2018
Janet Jackson is grateful for the support her fans have expressed from the loss of her dad Joe Jackson, who was recently laid to rest near Michael Jackson at Forest Lawn in Southern California.
Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can’t wait to see you all on #SOTW tour. First stop: @essencefest -- #essencefest
Nothing like a kid to steal the show... :).
Janet's tour stops in Austin Wed. July 11 at the Austin360 Aphitheater in Del Valle, TX.