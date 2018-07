The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and special guest Tom Cruise got together last night to act out a dramatic (well, you know... lol) movie spy scene they'd written together, using Mad Lib words.

Video of Mad Lib Theater with Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible Edition)

I thought Home Depot products were helping keep me looking decent. The world is asking, "what-in-the-h*** is Tom Cruise using!? LOL!