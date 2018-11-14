WATCH Jimmy Kimmel Pranked On His 51st B'day!

Jimmy Kimmel Live posts, "Jimmy gets a lot of well wishes on his birthday from his family and friends, but the first one every year is a call from his Aunt Chippy at the crack of dawn. It's gotten to the point where Jimmy turns his phone off the night before his birthday so she doesn't wake him up. So this year, with some help from Jimmy's wife Molly and his brother Jonathan, Aunt Chippy flew here from Vegas to wake him up in the middle of the night when he was sound asleep and she brought a few friends from Chippendales to help her.

Video of Aunt Chippy Pranks Jimmy Kimmel on His Birthday

LOL! Happy belated b'day, Jimmy!