WATCH Jimmy Kimmel Pranked On His 51st B'day!

November 14, 2018
Blake Powers
9 November 2018- Hollywood, California - Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, held at Hollywood Blvd

Photo: Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Jimmy Kimmel Live posts, "Jimmy gets a lot of well wishes on his birthday from his family and friends, but the first one every year is a call from his Aunt Chippy at the crack of dawn. It's gotten to the point where Jimmy turns his phone off the night before his birthday so she doesn't wake him up. So this year, with some help from Jimmy's wife Molly and his brother Jonathan, Aunt Chippy flew here from Vegas to wake him up in the middle of the night when he was sound asleep and she brought a few friends from Chippendales to help her.

LOL! Happy belated b'day, Jimmy!

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's 51st B'day
Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday

