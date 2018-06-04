WATCH John Cena Talk About His Change of Heart On Having Children

WWE superstar John Cena recently spoke with TMZ about the current status of his relationship with Nikki Bella and says time and maturity has changed his outlook on things, as it does for most people.

John said, "I would love to be a dad"... "and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children."

Cena continued concerning his change of heart, "Because I dedicated my life to my work and now I'm realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent."

John was even asked if he became a father and his child wanted to get into wrestling, how would he feel about that?

