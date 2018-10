Ever experienced an Escape Room or Haunted House? Try the 2 together!

The Late Late Show host James Corden and music star Ariana Grande recently visited 60OUT Escape Rooms.

Video of James Corden & Ariana Grande Visit an Escape Room

"That's, one of the 7 gates of Hell"... lol!

Fortunately that one came with a camera crew and assistants, should anything go wrong... :).