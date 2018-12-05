WATCH LIVE - George H.W. Bush - National Day Of Mourning: See What Is Closed Today

December 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Today, is a national day of mourning, in honor of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday evening at age 94.

National days of mourning rarely happen. 

Here are some of the affects of our national day of mourning:

Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest tomorrow at his presidential library at the Texas A&M campus, where Barbara Bush and their daughter Robin are also interred.

R.I. P.

