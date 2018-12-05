WATCH LIVE - George H.W. Bush - National Day Of Mourning: See What Is Closed Today
December 5, 2018
Today, is a national day of mourning, in honor of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday evening at age 94.
National days of mourning rarely happen.
Here are some of the affects of our national day of mourning:
- Federal Government closed - most federal employees are off work today.
- U.S. Postal Service - regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity suspended. Only limited package deliveries.
- New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq closed.
- U.S. Supreme Court - arguments scheduled for today, delayed.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbbott closes state agencies, offices and departments
- Maine Gov. Paul R. LePage closes state executive departments (the Bush family has a summer home there, which is where national and world leaders met with the late/former President concerning national and international matters)
- National Parks - some will be closed or have limited services
Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest tomorrow at his presidential library at the Texas A&M campus, where Barbara Bush and their daughter Robin are also interred.
R.I. P.