WATCH: Mariah Carey Teach Her Twins Back-up Vocals To "All I Want For Christmas Is You"
November 29, 2018
Will Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe ("Roc" and "Roe") follow their mom's musical path?
Last night, Mariah was in a vehicle with them, helping put them on musical point!
Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to "All I Want For Christmas Is You", we're gonna take this one step at a time - we're very excited about it! It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!! ----------
Considering Mariah co-wrote and sang the 1994 song, which has become a Christmas staple and recognized world-wide, a good song choice to share down her family line. Keep singin', girls!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to Mariah Carey and her family!