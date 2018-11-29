WATCH: Mariah Carey Teach Her Twins Back-up Vocals To "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

November 29, 2018
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 9: Mariah Carey onstage at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Will Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe ("Roc" and "Roe") follow their mom's musical path?

Last night, Mariah was in a vehicle with them, helping put them on musical point!

Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to "All I Want For Christmas Is You", we're gonna take this one step at a time - we're very excited about it! It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!! ----------

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Considering Mariah co-wrote and sang the 1994 song, which has become a Christmas staple and recognized world-wide, a good song choice to share down her family line. Keep singin', girls!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to Mariah Carey and her family!

