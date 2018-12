According to IMDB, "Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races."

Photo: courtesy of Marvel Studios

Video of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel - Trailer 2

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, in theaters March 8, 2019.