SEE: "Lucy In The Sky" starring Natalie Portman (Teaser) from FOX Searchlight

March 19, 2019
Blake Powers
Natalie Portman at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to FoxSearchlight, "In Lucy In The SkyNatalie Portman plays astronaut Lucy Cola, who returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space - and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

  • Directed by: Noah Hawley
  • Screenplay by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi and Noah Hawley S
  • Story by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi
  • Produced by: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, p.g.a., Noah Hawley, p.g.a., John Cameron, p.g.a.
  • Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn

Lucy In The Sky, in theaters this year!

 

Tags: 
Lucy In The Sky
Natalie Portman
Jon Hamm
Dan Stevens
Zazie Beetz
Pearl Amanda Dickson
Ellen Burstyn

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes