SEE: "Lucy In The Sky" starring Natalie Portman (Teaser) from FOX Searchlight
March 19, 2019
According to FoxSearchlight, "In Lucy In The Sky, Natalie Portman plays astronaut Lucy Cola, who returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space - and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.
- Directed by: Noah Hawley
- Screenplay by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi and Noah Hawley S
- Story by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi
- Produced by: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, p.g.a., Noah Hawley, p.g.a., John Cameron, p.g.a.
- Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn
Lucy In The Sky, in theaters this year!