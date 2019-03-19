SEE: "Lucy In The Sky" starring Natalie Portman (Teaser) from FOX Searchlight

According to FoxSearchlight, "In Lucy In The Sky, Natalie Portman plays astronaut Lucy Cola, who returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space - and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

Video of LUCY IN THE SKY | Teaser | FOX Searchlight

Directed by: Noah Hawley

Screenplay by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi and Noah Hawley S

S Story by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi

& Produced by: Reese Witherspoon , Bruna Papandrea , p.g.a., Noah Hawley , p.g.a., John Cameron , p.g.a.

, , p.g.a., , p.g.a., , p.g.a. Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn

Lucy In The Sky, in theaters this year!