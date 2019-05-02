VIDEO: NBC 5 Captures Traffic Dealing With 'Bull'

Yesterday, an NBC 5 crew in the Texas Thunder Truck, was driving into Roanoke and came across a lone bull which decided to take a little stroll, and eventually come face-to-face with traffic... that came to a halt... for a bunch-of-bull!

The bull stopped motorists on U.S. Highway 377.

Eventually, Mr. Bull moved on to a field, which was probably far more comfortable to his hooves, versus concrete or asphalt.

Nothing like 4 legs carrying hundreds of pounds of bull... to brighten your day!

Welcome, to Texas!