VIDEO: NBC 5 Captures Traffic Dealing With 'Bull'
May 2, 2019
Yesterday, an NBC 5 crew in the Texas Thunder Truck, was driving into Roanoke and came across a lone bull which decided to take a little stroll, and eventually come face-to-face with traffic... that came to a halt... for a bunch-of-bull!
The bull stopped motorists on U.S. Highway 377.
Eventually, Mr. Bull moved on to a field, which was probably far more comfortable to his hooves, versus concrete or asphalt.
Nothing like 4 legs carrying hundreds of pounds of bull... to brighten your day!
Welcome, to Texas!