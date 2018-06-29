WATCH The New Featurette from 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

June 29, 2018
Tom Cruise

Per Paramount Pictures' YouTube Post, "The best intentions often come back to haunt you. “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise - “Top Gun,” “American Made,” “The Mummy”) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live,” “The Boss Baby,” “Beetlejuice,” Simon Pegg – “Star Trek,” “Ready Player One,” Ving Rhames – “Pulp Fiction,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson – “The Greatest Showman,” ”The Girl on the Train,” Michelle Monaghan – “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Heartbreak Kid”) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill (“Justice League,” “Man of Steel”), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther,” “American Horror Story”), and Vanessa Kirby (“Me Before You,” “The Crown”) also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (“Jack Reacher”) returning to the helm.

MIssion: Impossible - Fallout... in theaters... Friday July 27th!

 

