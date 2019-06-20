SEE Grapevine's International Music Star Post Malone In South Africa Up Close With It's Wildlife

Post Malone

Grapevine raised triple-platinum American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, and MTV Video Music Award rapper, songwriter and record producer Post Malone, known for mixing pop, trap and rock genres in his music, has sold 60 million records and can now add adventurer to his resume.

Earlier this week, Post performed at "Castle Lite Unlocks" in Johannesburg, and since then he and his crew have been soaking up native South Africa surroundings, including Lion & Safari Park in Broederstroom, where he got up close with several of it's residents.

Nothing like hand-feeding a giraffe.

See TMZ video of Post Malone interacting with the animals, HERE.

Great stories to share with his friends in Grapevine!

 

