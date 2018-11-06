WATCH: Senior Woman Gets Her Groove On To Eurythmics - "Sweet Dreams"

I hope I still have some moves when I'm this woman's age.

Back in the spring, this video was posted on YouTube, showing a warmly dressed older woman, shakin' her groove thang to a cover version of the Eurythmics' hit, "Sweet Dreams."

Video of Old Lady Dancing - Don&#039;t deny yourself that freedom.

It's a little hard for me to believe she could be doing "locking" techniques at what appears to be a 70+ age. However, I wonder if it's actually a woman, or someone dressed as one?

Whatever the case, this senior has some snap in her step, and I hope it's there for many years to come!