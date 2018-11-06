WATCH: Senior Woman Gets Her Groove On To Eurythmics - "Sweet Dreams"

November 6, 2018
Blake Powers
Seniors dancing in a row at the beach

Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

I hope I still have some moves when I'm this woman's age.

Back in the spring, this video was posted on YouTube, showing a warmly dressed older woman, shakin' her groove thang to a cover version of the Eurythmics' hit, "Sweet Dreams."

It's a little hard for me to believe she could be doing "locking" techniques at what appears to be a 70+ age. However, I wonder if it's actually a woman, or someone dressed as one?

Whatever the case, this senior has some snap in her step, and I hope it's there for many years to come!

Tags: 
Dancing Seniors
Locking
Dancing
Fun Videos

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes