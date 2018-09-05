WATCH Steve Perry Spotlight NEW Song - "No More Cryin'"

Just 3 weeks after announcing his first album in 24 years titled Traces and debuting it's first release "No Erasin'", Steve Perry, former lead singer of Journey, is previewing another song from the album, titled..."No More Cryin'"

Video of Steve Perry - No More Cryin&#039;

"No More Cryin'" is 1 of 9 songs, including a cover version of The Beatles "I Need You" featured on the new album.

Steve Perry's new album "Traces" will be released Friday Oct. 5.

Best wishes to Steve Perry! Hopefully he'll tour to support the album and make one of his tour dates in North Texas!