Watch 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown in 1st Official Trailer for 'Godzilla; King Of The Monsters

July 23, 2018
Blake Powers
Jan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the YouTube post, "Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, in theaters May 31, 2019!

