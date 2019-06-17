FIRST LOOK: Taylor Swift - "You Need To Calm Down" (Video)

June 17, 2019
Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Taylor Swift performs during the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Blake Powers

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new single "You Need To Calm Down", and today on Good Morning America, she premiered it's video.

Cameos include: Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart, and Queer Eye co-stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Tan France.

E! News reports just hours after the video's debut, GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) experienced in increased in donations, including many chosing to give $13 (Taylor Swift's favorite number). 

Taylor has been supportive of Pride Month, creating a change.org petition urging the senate to support the Equality Act, and asking fans to sign and show their support.

Taylor's new album Lover will be released Aug. 23 and contains "You Need To Calm Down."

What do you think of the song? The video?

