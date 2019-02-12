WATCH: "Tolkien" - Official Trailer from Fox Searchlight

February 12, 2019
Blake Powers
Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins in a scene from "Tolkien"

Photo: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Blake Powers

Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi, according to FoxSearchlight, "explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels."

Tolkien, directed by Dome Karukoski, produced by Peter Chernin p.g.a., Jenno Topping p.g.a., David Ready p.g.a., Kris Thykier p.g.a., and written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford.

