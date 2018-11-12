WATCH: "Toy Story 4" - 1st Official Trailer

November 12, 2018
Blake Powers
Fireworks launch behind a giant statue of the Buzz Lightyear character at the new Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Toy Story Land officially opened to guests on Saturday

Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

According to DisneyPixar, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside OutUp) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out)."

Today, Disney•Pixar released it's 1st official trailer, for Toy Story 4.

Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019!

 

Disney-Pixar
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4 1st Trailer

