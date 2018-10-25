WATCH THIS TRAILER! "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock

October 25, 2018
Blake Powers
March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Sandra Bullock arrives at the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to Netflix, When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in #BirdBox, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award® winner Susanne Bier.

Bird Box... premieres on Netflix, Friday Dec. 21!

Tags: 
Bird Box
Netflix
sandra bullock

