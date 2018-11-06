WATCH: Waco's "Fixer Upper" Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Introduce New Son "Crew" on The Today Show

November 6, 2018
Blake Powers
Chip Gaines

Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

Waco's own Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited the Today show this morning with their special guest, 4-month old son, Crew!

The on-set excitement carried over to Today show host, Savannah Guthrie.

Al Roker even invited Chip to help him a little with the weather forecast!

Best wishes to Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew Gaines... :)

 

 

 

