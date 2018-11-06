WATCH: Waco's "Fixer Upper" Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Introduce New Son "Crew" on The Today Show

Waco's own Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited the Today show this morning with their special guest, 4-month old son, Crew!

Morning made. @savannahguthrie got to hold @joannagaines & @chipgaines’ newest little one, Crew!



The couple also discusses the possibility of another baby! pic.twitter.com/PI7yfAtjLf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2018

The on-set excitement carried over to Today show host, Savannah Guthrie.

Gimme that sweet baby - thanks @joannagaines @chipgaines for letting me love up on Baby Crew -- -- -- pic.twitter.com/bNpY1GoUaq — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) November 6, 2018

Al Roker even invited Chip to help him a little with the weather forecast!

Best wishes to Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew Gaines... :)