WATCH/LISTEN to Toto's "Africa" Played on Sweet Potatoes & Squash

January 4, 2019
Blake Powers
Butternut squash

Photo: Spaxia/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

In 1982, Toto's gave us a hit which has been enjoying a long-life, and as of today, the video has been viewed on YouTube... over 437,000,000 times!

On September 24, 2018... Weezer (starring Weird Al Yankovic) released their homage to the song, which has over 7,000,000 views.

Now, "Pupsi" has released his version... played on sweet potatoes... and squash... lol!

Not only does it sound pretty good, it's tasty looking, and biodegradeable.

Fist-bumps to "Pupsi."

 

Tags: 
Toto -
Weezer -
Pupsie -
The Song
Sweet Potatoes
pumpkins

