WATCH/LISTEN to Toto's "Africa" Played on Sweet Potatoes & Squash

In 1982, Toto's gave us a hit which has been enjoying a long-life, and as of today, the video has been viewed on YouTube... over 437,000,000 times!

Video of Toto - Africa (Official Music Video)

On September 24, 2018... Weezer (starring Weird Al Yankovic) released their homage to the song, which has over 7,000,000 views.

Video of Weezer - Africa (starring Weird Al Yankovic)

Now, "Pupsi" has released his version... played on sweet potatoes... and squash... lol!

Video of Toto - Africa (Sweet Potato &amp; Pumpkin Cover)

Not only does it sound pretty good, it's tasty looking, and biodegradeable.

Fist-bumps to "Pupsi."