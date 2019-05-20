HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Series Finale Includes Water Bottle in Scene
May 20, 2019
The final season of HBO's Game Of Thrones may make you wonder if they were in a hurry to finish.
From a disposable coffee cup, to a regenerated hand... and now in last night's series finale... a water bottle!
TMZ reports at around the 46-minute mark, a plastic water bottle was spotted behind the left foot of Samwell Tarly. Hey, people get thirsty in Westeros too!
a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh— Beth (@bethisloco) May 20, 2019
Details schmetails! Wonder if those involved in the upcoming spin-offs are making what-not-to-do notes?
LOL!