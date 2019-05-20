HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Series Finale Includes Water Bottle in Scene

May 20, 2019
Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: John Bradley attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The final season of HBO's Game Of Thrones may make you wonder if they were in a hurry to finish.

From a disposable coffee cup, to a regenerated hand... and now in last night's series finale... a water bottle!

TMZ reports at around the 46-minute mark, a plastic water bottle was spotted behind the left foot of Samwell Tarly. Hey, people get thirsty in Westeros too!

Details schmetails! Wonder if those involved in the upcoming spin-offs are making what-not-to-do notes?

LOL!

 

 

Tags: 
HBO
Game of Thrones

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes