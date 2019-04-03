“We Will Rock You,” A Musical Inspired By Queen, Coming To North America

April 3, 2019
Blake Powers

(Photo by Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

A musical inspired by Queen is heading to North America!

Following the popularity of Bohemian Rhapsody, producers announced the North American return of the musical We Will Rock You, which uses the music of Queen to tell a "futuristic, quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders.”

The original West End production, with a book by Ben Elton, opened in 2002, and featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor.  Producers of the We Will Rock You say the musical "reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances."

Touring opens in Canada on September 3, and makes a stop in Dallas October 22!

