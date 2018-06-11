Weatherford Firefighter Dies On Duty

NBC 5 reports 42-year-old Weatherford firefighter Andy Loller suffered a heart attack yesterday and died while looking for West Texas wild fire hotspots.

The Weatherford Fire Marshall informed says Loller had been in goodl health and was transported to an Odessa hospital after having chest pains.

Weatherford city manager Sharon Hayes said, "We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Andy's passing."

Hayes continued, "He will be sorely missed by the community and all who knew and worked with him. Our prayers are with his family at this time."

Loller is survived by is wife, 2 children, and a sister.

Deepest condolences to Andy's family, co-workers and friends.