After dating a little over 2 years, Alex Rodriguez finally asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him this weekend, and...

Jennifer posted this.

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

How coincidental that Ellen DeGeneres just recently hinted to Jennifer that she and Alex should be married... haha!

Congrats to Jennifer and Alex!

Click HERE to see a partial video and some photos of Alex's surprise for her!