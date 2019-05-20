Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are Engaged!

May 20, 2019
Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

TMZ reports after 2 years of dating Saturday Night Live member Colin Jost, Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson's publicisit has confirmed to Associate Press that she and Colin... are engaged!

Scarlett was previous married to journalist Romain Dauriac. They have a daughter. Plus, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011.

This will be Colin Jost's first marriage.

Scarlett and Colin were seen looking like a serious couple this past December in Argentina. That sighting, has now proven true.

Best wishes to the couple!

 

Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost
Engagement
Weddings
Saturday Night Live
the avengers

