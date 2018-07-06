98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 6 - July 8
July 6, 2018
If you're into The Lion King, drag racing, fireworks, live outdoor entertainment, the Dallas Zoo, the Trinity River, repurposed and vintage shopping, Volkswagons, or family water fun, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 6-8.
Friday & Saturday
- The Lion King at Music Hall at Fair Park - according to their website, "Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Music Hall at Fair Park! More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice."
Fridays - July 24
- Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road, and the events are open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18.
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturdays - July 14
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, through July 14."
Saturdays - August 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
Dub Splash at Sandy Lake Amusement Park - their Facebook page notes, "DubSplash is one of the largest all Volkswagen car shows in the country. A family friendly event hosted by Sandy Lake Amusement Park that’s fun for all! The event itself is free. Normal general admission and amusement prices apply."
Sundays - Sept 2
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!