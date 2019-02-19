Weezer Step Back Into The '80s With Amazing Video For "Take On Me" Cover

February 19, 2019
Blake Powers

(Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Late last month, Weezer released The Teal Album, consisting of only covers, including one of our favorites, A-ha's "Take On Me."

Now, the band has just released the music video of the cover, which is essentially just a cover of A-ha's video! 

The video takes us back to 1985, starring Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard as a young Cuomo, along with his band Calpurnia as they pay homage to the #1 hit.  On portraying Cuomo, Wolfhard said, "This video was an absolute blast to film and I’m so excited for everyone to see it.  Calpurnia has covered Weezer in the past and I’m really honored that they asked us to do this."

Check the video out below!

Weezer will be releasing their next album of original music, Weezer (The Black Album), on March 1.

Via Billboard

Tags: 
Weezer
Take On Me
Music
Video
music video
Cover
A-ha

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes