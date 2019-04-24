Wendy Williams Began Personal and Professional Separation From Husband Before Having Him Served

TMZ reports before TV talk show host Wendy Williams had her husband/executive producer Kevin Hunter served with divorce documents, she had her finances completely separated from his, signed a lease for a new home in Manhattan (paying 1 year of rent in advance), and has now severed all professional ties with him and is seeking a new manager.

The couples separation stems from Hunter allegedly having a girlfriend and a child with that woman. Wendy has completely cut Kevin off from her funds.

Hunter has not received a payout of any kind from The Wendy Williams Show, and word out is his level of business sense will most likely lead to an exit package.

Best wishes to Wendy as she continues dealing with her personal issues, her divorce, and continuing her show.

 

