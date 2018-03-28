West Plano and Frisco Predicted To Add Over 45,000 New Job In Three Years

Steve Thelen, Managing Director in Dallas for commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, predicts the job boom in Plano to continue, specifically for a ten square mile area West Plano and Frisco.

Thelen told NBC 5, “In Plano, there’s probably 60% of people who have some sort of college degree“ and "There is a good strong labor base. Companies like coming here and recruiting people.”

Thelen noted, “These new people, they’re going to move to Celina, Prosper”--“They’re going to move north along that 380 corridor.”

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere says, “There’s about fifty or sixty thousand people from cities to the north that drive into Plano to work so we anticipate to see that continue.”

Smaller companies are moving into the area, including Zenergy Brands, which works with other companies and organizations to reduce energy costs. Zenergy Brands VP of Business Development Jeff Bay-Anderson says, “We’re a smaller company. We’re growing, but we do business with big business and I just don’t see a slow-down. I don’t see it."

