It's #NationalOreoCookieDay

Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!

According to the National Day Calendar, Nabisco (National Biscuit Company) developed and produced the "Oreo Biscuit" at it's New York City Chelsea factory in 1912. The block where the factory was located is now named "Oreo Way."

Oreo Facts:

The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.

The first U.S. Oreo cookies were 25 cents per pound and sold in in clear glass topped novelty cans.

In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed “Oreo Sandwich”.

In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.

In 1952, William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design to include the Nabisco logo.

Sam Procello, Nabisco’s principal food scientist, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

Oreos are not just an American snack. Do you realize there have been at least 14 Oreo shapes and over 90 Oreo flavors, much of which have been spread across the world, including the Orange Ice Cream Oreo (introduced in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand). Wish I could try that one!