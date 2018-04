Taxes are due TONIGHT by 12 midnight, and according to WalletHub, here's what some people would do, for a tax-free future:

37% would move to a different country

24% would get an IRS tattoo

22% would switch political parties

15% would stop talking for 6 months

15% would take a vow of celibacy

11% would name their kid "Taxes"

What would you do for a tax-free future?