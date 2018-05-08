Whataburger Employees Care for Mother Duck Who Laid Her Eggs In The Parking Lot

Employees of the Whataburger just off Lemmon near Love Field Airport received quite the shock when they spotted a duck in their parking lot. SO you can imagine their reaction when the duck decided to nest and lay its eggs there.

The manager of the location said in his 18 years with the company, he'd never seen anything like that. The duck showed up in the parking lot just a few short weeks ago. It used mulch to harvest a nest towards the front of the store, and proceeded to lay eight eggs. Employees didn't want the mother or her babies to be disturbed, so they placed a couple of parking cones draped with caution tape so patrons would avoid harming them.

Video of Duck makes home outside Whataburger

And the customers are getting a kick out of them too, with may stopping to take pictures after enjoying their meals. Customer Lucile Couch couldn't believe that of all places, the duck chose Whataburger to lay her eggs. "She must be a Texas duck through and through," she said."

OMG!! I encountered these #Ducks just last week near the #Whataburger drive through and I snapped pics pic.twitter.com/q6BNnZROw2 — Laticia ™ (@LaticiaD) May 8, 2018

Via WFAA