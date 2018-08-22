Whataburger & Pluckers Responded To A Tweet About Collaborating Together

August 22, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

When two Texas brands combine forces, you get one crazy awesome idea that just might work.

Twitter user @Ob36 proposed a very unique combination of Texas restaurants. What if Pluckers Wing Bar sold their dipping sauce at Whataburger, and Whataburger sold their hamburgers at Pluckers.

Soon after the tweet went out into the world Pluckers responded by asking Whataburger what they thought of the combination, and they didn’t say no.  

Don’t hold your breath though, there’s been no word if this crazy combo will happen or not. Pluckers responce has gotten close to a thousand retweets and has people talking. What do you think? Should Pluckers sell Whataburger burgers and Whataburger have Pluckers dipping sauce?

Via: Austin360

Tags: 
Whataburger
Pluckers
Burgers
Dipping Sauce
Wings
Texas
Twitter