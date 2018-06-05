What's Cool For 2018!

SWNS Digital reports a new survey of 2,000 adults by frozen yogurt brand Yoomoo, reveals 30 things that are considered cool this year!

Here are the Top 10 Cool Things For 2018!

10. Being able to cook from scratch

9. Coffee

8. Fitness trackers

7. Record players

6. Working from home

5. Staying in rather than going out

4. Having a balanced diet

3. Going to the gym

2. Going on vacation to unusual places off the beaten track

#1. Reusable coffee cups

Click HERE to see the complete Top 30 Cool Things For 2018.

Think the list is missing something?