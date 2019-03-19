Where To Get Flamin' Hot Cheeto Cupcakes In DFW
They're Only Available This Week!
Weird food trend that no one should eat, genius that will change the future of cupcakes, or somewhere in between?
We admit, we eat some weird combos: popcorn with Tobasco, Fritos with lemon juice, Triscuits with pickles, and more, but is Flaming Hot Cheeto cupcakes too far?
Sprinkles Cupcakes offering is Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcakes today through Sunday, March 24th. They are describes as "fluffy vanilla cake filled with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and dusted with crushed Flamin’ Cheetos."
Coming in --! Fluffy vanilla cake filled with Flamin’ ©Hot ©Cheetos topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and dusted with crushed Flamin’ ©Cheetos. Now baking at all Sprinkles for a limited time only. Ends 3/24! #treatyoself
Eat them if you dare at your local Sprinkles.