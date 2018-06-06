Whitney Houston's Bible For Sale

From 2009 - 2011, Whitney Houston rented a luxury Newport Beach property, and after she moved out, the owner found clothing, CDs and a Bible, according to TMZ.

After contacting Whitney's agent concerning the items, he was told he could keep them.

The Bible, contains Whitney's handwriting. Some pages include her marriage to Bobby Brown on July 18, 1992 and Bobbi K. Kristina's March 4, 1993 birthday.

The house was sold in 2012, all left-over items were disposed of... except for Whitney's Bible. The owner of the house thought it was "interesting" and could be a good investment.

Currently, Whitney Houston's Bible is for sale through Moments In Time, and lists for $95,000!

Whew! $95 grand!? H-a-l-l-e-l-u-j-a-h!