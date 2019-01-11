Whoopi Goldberg Will Host The 91st Academy Awards... If Asked

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, a four-time host of The Academy Awards, said last month on the show that not having a formal host for the Oscars, is "dumb".

According to Whoopi, "People need someone to take them through things. I think it needs to be somebody who loves the films.”

Page Six reports Goldberg says she'll host the Oscars, if the Motion Picture Academy asks her.

Currently, the plan is to have as many A-listers possible to present awards.

A Page Six source says, "Whoopi really is game to do it though."

Jimmy Kimmel said he was paid $15,000 to host last year's show, so it's doubtful Whoopi is offering for monetary reasons.

Nominations for the The 91st Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday the 22nd and the Oscars are on Sunday Feb. 24.