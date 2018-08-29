Will Dunkin' No Longer End With Donuts?

August 29, 2018
Dunkin' Donuts

Business Insider reports Dunkin Donuts is going through major rebranding, including a new store design, new beverages including nitro infused cold brew, and digital ordering kiosks.

Another important part of Dunkin's rebranding... is a name change!

Late last year, a Dunkin' Donuts location in Quincy, MA dropped the word "Donuts" from it's sign, and is now now labeled as "Dunkin." Several feet away, are the letters "DD." Similar to what you see below.

By year's end, at least 30 locations in Boston plus 20 nationwide will have dropped the word "Donuts" from their sign.

Some Dunkin Donuts fans have taken to social media to complain.

Whether or not this will become permanent and nationwide will be determined later this year.

What do you think about this change?

 

