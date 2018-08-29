Will Dunkin' No Longer End With Donuts?

Business Insider reports Dunkin Donuts is going through major rebranding, including a new store design, new beverages including nitro infused cold brew, and digital ordering kiosks.

Another important part of Dunkin's rebranding... is a name change!

Late last year, a Dunkin' Donuts location in Quincy, MA dropped the word "Donuts" from it's sign, and is now now labeled as "Dunkin." Several feet away, are the letters "DD." Similar to what you see below.

By year's end, at least 30 locations in Boston plus 20 nationwide will have dropped the word "Donuts" from their sign.

Some Dunkin Donuts fans have taken to social media to complain.

I prefer Dunkin Donuts. I hate them dropping the Donuts part. It's so stupid and already 30 locations ------ — Katerina (@heykay13) August 22, 2018

Whether or not this will become permanent and nationwide will be determined later this year.

What do you think about this change?