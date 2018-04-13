Will Ferrell In Flipped Over SUV Accident

TMZ reports last night, Will Ferrell was in Orange County CA on the I-5 freeway in a chauffeur-driven SUV with 3 other passengers on a return trip from a 'Funny or Die' event outside San Diego, where he made a special guest appearance as "Ron Burgundy."

At around 11pm, the SUV flipped-over in a 2-vehicle accident. Witnesses say they were side-swiped by a car.

A witness said a female passenger in the SUV WIll was in, was bleeding heavily. Will was seen on his phone as firefighters put him on a stretcher to take him to a hospital.

A total of 3 people were injured, rushed to a hospital, and Will's rep says he was released and is doing good.

Best wishes to those who were injured for quick and full recoveries.