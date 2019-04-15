Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Move To Palm Springs, CA?

Palm Springs, CA! A long-time desert getaway for many Hollywood celebrities, including classic stars Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore, Liberace, Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz, plus Dean Martin. Now, it may soon be the same, or perhaps more, for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

TMZ reports Kim and Kanye are in negotiations to buy an $7.5 mil, 8.728 sq.ft., 6 bed/7 bath Palm Springs, CA house next to Kris Jenners, which she purchased for $12 mil in August.

The house features an open-concept living room that leads to the backyard, a h-u-g-e pool, multiple fountains, and plenty of privacy, which the couple have been having problems finding in their recent real estate searches.

With seclusion a must for Kim and Kanye, and him recently being diagnosed as being bi-polar, they may decide the Palm Springs property would be best for less-stress everyday living. It certainly wouldn't be convenient for the L.A. paparazzi, which would be a plus.