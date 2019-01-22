Will Rick Springfield Return Again To ABC's "General Hospital"?
January 22, 2019
Pop star/actor Rick Springfield portrayed Dr. Noah Drake on ABC's General Hospital from 1981-1983, during 2005, 2008, 2012, and returned in 2013 for the program's 50th anniversary with son and actor Liam Springthorpe.
Inquisitr reports over the weekend, Rick was in Memphis, playing for a General Hospital fan event which featured several cast members.
Who else thinks @rickspringfield is overdue for a return trip to Port Charles? @visitgraceland #Graceland #GH55 #GH #GeneralHospital @japastu @finolafilona @welcometolaurasworld @wes_ramsey
Yes, it seems ABC's General Hospital is trying to gauge whether or not fans of the show would like to see Rick return again. Or, perhaps it's a teaser for what's to come.
