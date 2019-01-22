Will Rick Springfield Return Again To ABC's "General Hospital"?

January 22, 2019
Blake Powers
Aug 28, 2018; Pompano Beach, FL, USA; Rick Springfield performs at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Pop star/actor Rick Springfield portrayed Dr. Noah Drake on ABC's General Hospital from 1981-1983, during 2005, 2008, 2012, and returned in 2013 for the program's 50th anniversary with son and actor Liam Springthorpe.

Inquisitr reports over the weekend, Rick was in Memphis, playing for a General Hospital fan event which featured several cast members.

Who else thinks @rickspringfield is overdue for a return trip to Port Charles? @visitgraceland #Graceland #GH55 #GH #GeneralHospital @japastu @finolafilona @welcometolaurasworld @wes_ramsey

A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on

Yes, it seems ABC's General Hospital is trying to gauge whether or not fans of the show would like to see Rick return again. Or, perhaps it's a teaser for what's to come.

More details, HERE!

Tags: 
Rick Springfield
General Hospital
Memphis TN
Dr. Noah Drake

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes