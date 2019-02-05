Winter Returning Soon To DFW!

98.7K-LUV's sister station's NewsRadio 1080 KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff says enjoy the spring-like weather while it's here for the next 48 hours!

Freshen up your cooler weather clothes. You'll need them by Thursday evening and into the weekend.

TODAY: Clouds, isolated scattered showers - High 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy, muggy, scattered rain after midnight - Low 65

TOMORROW: Cloudy, scattered rain, late evening storms possible - High 75

THURSDAY: Morning rain possible, much cooler temps move in - High 65 (dropping to 40s by night)

FRIDAY: Clouds, rain possible - High 45

SATURDAY: M-Cloudy - High 45

A good possibility of keeping your vehicle clean for a while!