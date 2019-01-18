Winter Storms Flight Cancellations Could Affect Travel Into DFW

January 18, 2019
Blake Powers
Winter storm banner

Photo: Tomasz Guzowski/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

If you or someone you know are traveling by air, a series of winter storms moving across the U.S. caused nearly 500 flights to be cancelled this/Friday morning (according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com), more are possible, and approx. 100 million people are under some type of winter storm watch, warning or advisory, according to CNN.

With snow and high winds possible in Kansas City and St. Louis, plus snow possible (heavy in some areas) in Ohio, Indiana, and specific major cities including Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, New York, and the New England area in general, airlines are issuing waivers for travelers in the Midwest and Northeast.

If you are traveling in/out of the affected areas, call ahead to confirm your flight and be prepared for possible delays, cancellations, plus hotel and other accomodations you may need. 

Learn more about the winter storms affecting the U.S. and flights, HERE.

