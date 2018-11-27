Woman Allegedly Latches Onto Unwilling Boyfriend's Personal Package

According to The Smoking Gun, on Thanksgiving night, Rebecca Lynn Phelps of Hudson FL. (Tampa suburb), who lives with the father of her child, decided she was ready for some hot lovely relations... but he wasn't.

Phelps approached the sleeping man late that night and proceeded to try to play with his personal package. After he "said no and went back to bed", the police report reveals Phelps returned to the bedroom, began "tapping" on his leg, and “the victim pretended to be asleep to ignore the defendant who is intoxicated.” Phelps then allegedly "scratched the victim on his left eye causing it to swell and turn black and blue.”

This is the 2nd time in 14 months Phelps has been arrested for allegedly battering a man who didn't want to have sex with her at a particular time.

Phelps was arrrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, released on $100 bond, and ordered to have zero contact with the victim.

Maybe Phelps should watch The Nutty Professor ...

Perhaps a similar approach by Phelps would help assure some hot-lovely-relations... lol!