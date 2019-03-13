Woman Attacked By Jaguar Says She "Was In The Wrong,” Suggests Zoo Move Fence Back

The woman attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona has come out and said she was “in the wrong” regarding the incident.

Duh.

In her first statement since the attack the woman in her 30s, only known as Leanne, said she takes full responsibility for hopping the protective fence and entering the jaguar exhibit. She entered the enclosure trying to snag a quick selfie with one of the animals.

Although she accepts full responsibility, she does have a suggestion for the zoo in case there are more people as idiotic as she is. She told CBS, “I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier, but I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back.”

Video of &quot;I learned my lesson&quot;: Women attacked by jaguar speaks out

Leanne believes that “anybody can reach out” in the space between guests’ viewing area and the enclosure. She continued saying, “I’m not the first, and if they don’t move the fence I’m probably not going to be the last. I never expected [it]. And I feel like we’re all human. We make mistakes, and I learned my lesson.”

Via People