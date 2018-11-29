Woman Fires Off Flatulence and Pulls Knife in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 70"

According to The Smoking Gun, 37-year-old Shanetta Wilson was standing in a check-out line at a Dollar General Store in Dania Beach FL. (near Ft. Lauderdale), and suddenly smashed-the-breeze, ripped-one, or just plain... farted.... out LOUD!

A man standing directly behind Wilson was so disgusted and expressed it.

Seems Wilson can't handle criticism.

Wilson pulled out a knife... and threatened to "gut" him. When she appeared poised to attack, the man stepped back, and walked away.

No, that wasn't the end of it.

Police were called, Wilson was arrested, and come to find out, she has a lengthy rap-sheet including:

Battery

Theft

Drug Possession

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Authorities believe this is Wilson's first flatulence related crime and she is currently in the Broward County Jail, held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Another prime example of "Florida: The Second Chance State." Make a mistake, move to Florida or make one while living there. Chances are, you'll get a second chance, but hopefully not to play the fart game. No one wins that one... lol!