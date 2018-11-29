Woman Fires Off Flatulence and Pulls Knife in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 70"

November 29, 2018
Blake Powers
Dollar General Store

Photo: Tom Gralish/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to The Smoking Gun, 37-year-old Shanetta Wilson was standing in a check-out line at a Dollar General Store in Dania Beach FL. (near Ft. Lauderdale), and suddenly smashed-the-breeze, ripped-one, or just plain... farted.... out LOUD!

A man standing directly behind Wilson was so disgusted and expressed it.

Seems Wilson can't handle criticism.

Wilson pulled out a knife... and threatened to "gut" him. When she appeared poised to attack, the man stepped back, and walked away.

No, that wasn't the end of it.

Police were called, Wilson was arrested, and come to find out, she has a lengthy rap-sheet including:

  • Battery
  • Theft
  • Drug Possession
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Authorities believe this is Wilson's first flatulence related crime and she is currently in the Broward County Jail, held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 

Another prime example of "Florida: The Second Chance State." Make a mistake, move to Florida or make one while living there. Chances are, you'll get a second chance, but hopefully not to play the fart game. No one wins that one... lol!

 

Tags: 
Florida: The Second Chance State
Broward County Jail
battery
Theft
Drug Possession
Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes