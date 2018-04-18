Woman Goes Broke After Attending Too Many Of Her Friends' Weddings

Georgina Childs has been to a lot of weddings the past few years. A LOT of weddings.

Georgina has been to 20 different weddings the past 4 years, and combined with 12 additional bachelorette parties, her bank account has taken quite the hit. Since the summer of 2014, she's spent about $9,250 on weddings, and $3,980 on the bachelorette parties, for a grand total of $13,200 spent on her friends' weddings. She's currently $2,900 in debt and was forced to move back in with her parents.

Between flights, hotel accomodations, gifts, and a dress, Georgina estimates she'll spend around $380 per wedding, not to mention to rather "posh" weddings she has attended in London, where she's spent upwards of $350 on dresses as she "didn't want to look like [she'd] turned up in a cheap number." She says, "I used to love going to weddings. It was all new and exciting and although it cost a lot, I could budget ahead of time. But from 2014, invites started arriving thick and fast. My calendar was getting booked up and money was pouring out. I started to panic. It felt like all the other guests could afford things like staying in a nice hotel or chipping in for the joint gift and I couldn't."

There were even two wedding invitations waiting for her as she moved back into her parent's house, but Georgina has no plans to decline any invitation any time soon. "I'd love to set a limit of only attending one or two weddings a year, just to give my bank balance a chance to recover. But that won't happen any time soon — only half of my friends are hitched. You can’t ever say to someone 'No, thanks.'"

